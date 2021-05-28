Stuck in Melbourne after lockdown

Victoria’s seven-day Covid-19 lockdown has left Devin Familton, of Oamaru, stuck in Australia. He will spend the week with his brother and sister-in-law, and their dog Scout (pictured), in Melbourne. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Devin Familton’s Australian holiday has just been extended by a week.

The Oamaru man arrived in Melbourne on Saturday to see his brother for the first time in about 18 months. He was due to fly home to New Zealand today.

But at midnight, Victoria entered a seven-day "circuit breaker" lockdown, in an effort to contain the Covid-19 outbreak in the northern suburbs that had grown to 26 cases yesterday, and the pause in New Zealand’s quarantine-free travel with Victoria has been extended until 7.59pm next Friday.

Mr Familton’s flight was cancelled — and spending two weeks in managed isolation in New Zealand was not an option.

"It’s a bit of a bummer, really. I can’t even fly home to go into quarantine — I’m stuck here for the week."

The possibility of a Covid-19 outbreak was at the back of his mind when he booked his trip.

"But I was like, ‘I’m only just going over for four nights — it shouldn’t be that bad and if it is I’ll just quickly get back’."

But it all escalated very quickly, he said.

Mr Familton owns Baarkers Dog Grooming in Oamaru, and he said his staff would look after the business in his absence. He also works as a real estate agent for One Agency, and has been able to rearrange his listings so as not to miss any open homes.

"But I’ve got a couple of listings coming up after Queen’s Birthday weekend, so I really want to get back for them."

Mr Familton, who missed his brother Braden’s wedding last year due to the border closure, said he was trying to remain calm about the situation.

"I can’t really do anything, can I? So I’m just trying to not overthink everything too much," he said.

He would spend the seven-day lockdown at his brother and sister-in-law’s Melbourne apartment, and hoped to return home next week.

"We’ll just all hang out, I guess. They’ve got a new puppy, so that will keep us entertained ."

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the extension of the pause in the Victorian travel bubble was based on the public health risk assessment to further protect New Zealanders.

The Ministry of Health is updating its advice for people who have been in Melbourne recently and is contacting everyone who has visited the greater Melbourne area since May 20. They are now required to isolate at home until they receive a negative Covid-19 test result.

The situation in Melbourne reinforced the importance of continued and frequent use of the Covid Tracer app in New Zealand, Mr Hipkins said.

