Teen on bike attacked in Oamaru

A 16-year-old boy was assaulted while riding a bike in Oamaru on Friday night.

The teen was cycling by the railway crossing near Waitaki Boys’ High School when an unidentified male kicked him off the bike and hit him at 7.55pm.

The suspect was skinny, dressed in dark clothing and a hat.

He left the area in a dark blue/grey station wagon.

Senior Sergeant Jason McCoy said police would like to hear from anyone who had information about the incident.