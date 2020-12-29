Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Teens located after delay prompts search

    By John Gibb
    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Police discuss the extraction of four young people from farmland near the Manuherikia River with a local pilot who landed near the Chatto Creek Tavern. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A police search and rescue operation has been mounted after four teenagers were reported overdue in their attempts to travel via the Manuherikia River to a bridge further downstream this afternoon.

    It is understood that the four teenagers have later been found, apparently safe and well, near a bridge in the gorge.

    A local helicopter pilot spotted the teens from above and liaised with police.

    The area is believed to be difficult to access by road, and air access may be needed to bring them out of the area.

    Manuherikia River at Ophir, the start of the gorge. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A police spokeswoman said the teenagers, apparently aboard kayaks, a lilo and an inflatable doughnut, had set out about 2.15pm and had been expected to reach the bridge, where family members were waiting, about ninety minutes later.

    Police were notified about 5.55pm when they had not arrived as expected, and a search and rescue party had been put together and it was planned to put up a helicopter in a bid to locate the teenagers in the Manuherikia River Gorge.

