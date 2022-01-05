Wednesday, 5 January 2022

They like to boogie

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    Testing the water at Hampden Beach recently are Dean Shaw and daughter Anaya (10), both of Alexandra, with her boogie board.

    The family regularly take trips to the beach over the summer.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter