Truck crashes south of Palmerston

Speed restrictions are in place after a fully laden truck crashed off SH1 just south of Palmerston overnight. The Summerlands truck crashed about 3km south of Palmerston about 3am.

It was fully laden with groceries, which have been strewn across the side of the road.

A police spokeswoman said the driver sustained an arm injury and was taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital.

The road is open this morning, but police are at the scene and speed restrictions are in place.

NZ Transport Agemcy said the road will be down to one lane while the truck is removed.