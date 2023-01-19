Truck rolls in Oamaru

Emergency services are responding to a truck which has rolled in Oamaru.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two appliances from Oamaru were responding to a medium-sized truck which had rolled on to its side near the intersection of Eden and Humber Sts about 12.40pm today.

Crews were assisting with scene safety and were waiting for police and ambulance to arrive.

No extrication was required, the spokesman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz