Trust makes way for new chairwoman

Doreen Cleave. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

North Otago woman Doreen Cleave has been elected chairwoman of the Waitaki Power Trust.

A relative newcomer to the trust, she was first elected to the organisation in 2019.

Ms Cleave was excited to have the opportunity to lead the trust, but maintained it would be a team effort.

"It’s not necessarily that I wanted to be chair, it’s [more] an opportunity for me to grow my skills but we’re actually a team, a pretty good team.

"We’ve been a team for the last couple of years and we’ll carry that on for the next three years."

Elections for the three trustee members are held every three years alongside local body elections, but the chair is voted on yearly.

While there is not a limit on how many years someone can serve as chair, Ms Cleave believed that it was important to offer new perspectives as chairwoman.

"I think after a certain length of [time] it’s good to get a little bit of new blood and new leadership in there."

Ms Cleave is a chartered accountant, Justice of the Peace and a volunteer firefighter.

She hoped to help the trust shift to cleaner energy sources and to be able to provide power to businesses throughout the district.

"I want us to be ready for clean energy.

"It’s not only the residential consumer, it’s our local industries as well.

"So if they’re getting rid of their coal boilers and such to make use of some the government grants for cleaner energy, we would like them to be considering electricity over some of the other options."

The trust also held their election for trustee members last month with John Clements (1951 votes), Herb Tonkin (1849 votes) and Lichelle Guyan (1624 votes) being elected.

nic.duff@alliedpress.co.nz