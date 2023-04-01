Saturday, 1 April 2023

Two charged after warrant executed

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Two people have been charged after police executed a search warrant late last month of a residential address in Tees St, Oamaru.

    Acting Detective Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said a 25-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He appeared in the Timaru District Court and is due to reappear in the Oamaru District Court on April 5.

    A 26-year-old woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine and utensils.

    The Dunedin armed offenders squad, police negotiators and dog units assisted with the search warrant.