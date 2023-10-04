Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Two injured in Oamaru crash

    By John Lewis
    A road closure following the accident this morning. Photo: Wyatt Ryder
    Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a two-car crash in Oamaru.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, at the intersection of Humber and Nen Sts, at 10.10am.

    "We've got one patient in a moderate condition, and another patient in a serious condition."

    She said one person was airlifted to hospital and the other taken by Hato Hone St John.

    The road was closed and police were investigating.