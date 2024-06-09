Ukrainian Ballet returns to the South

Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine principal soloists Viktor Tomashek and Mie Nagasawa, of Japan, will be performing in Oamaru tonight. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After more than two years of exile from its war-torn country, the Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine has returned to New Zealand.

Following three shows in Australia, the ballet began the New Zealand leg of its tour in Invercargill on Wednesday night.

The Oamaru Opera House will host them this evening.

The show will be split into two acts featuring different performances.

The first is Forest Song, which is based on the Ukrainian folk story with music by Ukrainian composer Mikhail Skorulskyi.

Act two features spanish ballet Don Quixote.

It is a romantic comedy with Viktor Tomashek and Mie Nagasawa, of Japan, as the principal soloists

Nagasawa is the only non-Ukrainian member of the company but for this tour other dancers from England and Spain have also joined them.

She loves touring in Australia and New Zealand because the ballet has always received a warm welcome from audiences down under, she said.

Since the outbreak of war with Russia in 2022, the Grand Kyiv Ballet has continued to bring its performance to audiences around the world.

They have visited the United States, France, Sweden, Norway, China and Scandinavia to name a few.

The Ballet has also showcased charity tours to raise awareness and support for their country.