Upgrade to encourage deeper engagement

Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony general managers Dr Philippa Agnew (left) and Cyndi Christensen. PHOTO: ANDREW ASHTON

The Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony is benefiting from an internal refurbishment and a staffing refresh.

Dr Philippa Agnew is now taking on the science and environmental general manager role, the latest of many department roles having been at the colony for almost 20 years. However, she has always been involved in the penguin habitat side of things.

Cyndi Christensen’s recent appointment to the role of operation and commercial general manager allows for individual focus on each of these departments .

It also means Dr Agnew will be able to go back to writing and publishing. That includes gathering data about the penguins and helping the scientific community by publishing the results.

Both women share a passion for protecting the local penguin species and learning as much as possible from them and sharing that information with the rest of the world.

Ms Christensen is a local resident and previously worked for Waitaki District Council.

She said she was "still learning" but thought it was an exciting time to be a part of the operation because of all of the changes.

Those include a complete refurbishment of the visitor centre with the install that started this week.

The refurbishment will create more interactive displays, a "build your own" penguin interactive, and an immersive film showcasing millions of years of evolution — from the extinction of non-avian creatures, to prehistoric giant penguins, to the present day.

"What excites me about the refurbishment of the penguin colony visitor centre is how all visitors can engage with the space," Ms Christensen said.

"The opportunity to bring science, education and play together will offer a greater experience and deeper engagement through the interactive exhibition space.

"It’s going to be so cool."

Items not needed had been reused as much as possible with some play items, including the visitor centre’s "fake underpass" gifted to the Harbour St Collective cafe’s children’s play area.

They both hope using the displays will foster more understanding of the critical research and conservation work being done behind the scenes by the organisation and the role customers have in that.

The colony-funded refurbishment is being done by Wellington-based company Locales, which have had experience installing displays at Te Papa.

"It is money well spent. It’s going to be amazing. Everybody’s going to want to come and see it," Dr Agnew said.

As well as the new physical displays, expected to be completed by September 15, there will be a new website and new brand coming.

— Ruby Lowrey, student reporter