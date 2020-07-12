Van rolls down bank in serious North Otago crash

A police car near the scene where a car left the road just south of Maheno. Photo: Gus Patterson

The serious crash unit has been called after a people mover left the road and hurtled down bank spreading debris across a paddock in North Otago this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they had arrived at the scene by 10.30am.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Main Rd (SH1) and police were called at 10.06am.

A reporter at the scene said the van/people mover was about 10m to 15m from the road and badly damaged.

There was debris spread across the paddock.

It appeared the car was travelling north when it left the road just before the entrance to Maheno.

It had rolled down a bank and into a paddock.

The police spokeswoman said the road remains open after the crash.

The spokeswoman did not provide any details about the injury status of any occupants, but said the crash was "serious".

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

More details soon