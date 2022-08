Emergency services at the scene of the crash last week. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

Police have named the man who died in a motorcycle crash on Kurow/Duntroon Rd (SH83) last week.

He was 62-year-old Johannes Lodewicus Myburg from Timaru.

Emergency services were advised of the crash at about 12.40pm on Friday, a police spokeswoman said.

No other vehicles were involved.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

The crash closed SH83 for about three hours on Friday afternoon while emergency services were at the scene.