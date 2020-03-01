Skip to main content
Picnickers ignore the Covid risk
Life under Covid-19 lockdown was never going to be a picnic.
Emergency centre is prepared to help
Emergency centre is prepared to help
Despite no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Waitaki, a Waitaki District Council emergency operation centre is ready to support the community.
WDC approves $2.5m for sludge removal
WDC approves $2.5m for sludge removal
A $2.5million budget has been approved for the urgent removal of sludge from four of the Waitaki District Council’s wastewater ponds.
New North School head sees potential
New North School head sees potential
Oamaru North School’s newly-appointed principal says the North Otago school has "a lot of potential", which she is keen to see flourish.
Volunteer Otago’s new branch on hold; help still wanted
Volunteer Otago’s new branch on hold; help still wanted
Volunteer Otago’s plans to open a Waitaki branch have been put on hold, but now is the perfect time to put your free time to good use, its manager Leisa de Klerk says.
'Amazing father' who died on farm mourned
'Amazing father' who died on farm mourned
Nearly $250,000 has been raised in a week for the young family of a former Hyde man killed suddenly on the first day of lockdown.
Troublemakers ‘put everyone else at risk’
Troublemakers ‘put everyone else at risk’
Some Oamaru residents continue to flout the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, raising the ire of police.
'What are these people doing?': Oamaru cops slam lockdown behaviour
'What are these people doing?': Oamaru cops slam lockdown behaviour
Some Oamaru residents continue to flout the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, a stance that has raised the ire of police.
Police back PM’s ‘be kind’ messaging
Police back PM’s ‘be kind’ messaging
Oamaru's top police officer is echoing the words of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and urging residents to “be kind”.
Taxis delivering meals on wheels
Taxis delivering meals on wheels
Whitestone Taxis has come to the rescue of Meals of Wheels in Oamaru.
Can’t miss it
Can’t miss it
A St John medical tent has been set up outside the Oamaru Hospital for staff to see patients who show symptoms of Covid-19 or have other infectious diseases.
Penguin rehabilitation goes swimmingly
Penguin rehabilitation goes swimmingly
The Oamaru Blue Penguin Colony’s rehabilitation centre has never been busier.
Hopes to get airborne again
Hopes to get airborne again
Glide Omarama plans to be back in the air by September, albeit in an initially reduced capacity.
About being ‘a wee bit creative’
About being ‘a wee bit creative’
Oamaru's Pasifika community has had to be creative to celebrate traditional day of church and family amid the Covid-19 lockdown yesterday.
Neighbourliness survives
Neighbourliness survives
Residents of Walbrook Cres in Oamaru took their chairs and headed out to their front lawns for a "happy hour" on Saturday.
OE cut short but relief to be home
OE cut short but relief to be home
It was not the overseas experience Molly Farrell was hoping for.
0% rates rise backed
0% rates rise backed
Waitaki district councillors have unanimously agreed to work towards a 0% rates rise in the 2020-21 financial year.
Emergency measures may halt rates rise
Emergency measures may halt rates rise
The Waitaki District Council will consider stopping a planned rates rise at an emergency council meeting today.
Meatworks staff tell of safety fears
Meatworks staff tell of safety fears
Staff at Alliance Group’s Pukeuri plant say they feel like "cannon fodder" as they continue to work amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
Confusion over Waitaki case
Confusion over Waitaki case
There is no need to panic about reports of a confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Waitaki district, Mayor Gary Kircher says.
