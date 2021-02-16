Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Waihemo by-election

    Three last-minute nominations for the vacant Waitaki District Council Waihemo ward seat were received yesterday, meaning a by-election to fill the void left by former councillor Peter Newton will now take place.

    East Otago farmer Jim Thomson submitted his nomination for the position last week and was the sole nomination until yesterday morning.

    Before nominations closed at noon, Stephen Wesselingh, Arlene Goss and Gervais O’Reilly put their names forward.

    Voting papers will be sent out to residents of the Waihemo ward, who are enrolled to vote, from March 22. Voting will close at noon on April 13.

