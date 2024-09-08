Waitaki blaze: Crews checking for hotspots

Fire crews returned to the scene this morning. PHOTO: OTAGO FIRE AND EMERGENCY

Crews on the ground and in the air are back at the site of a large vegetation fire at Tokarahi Waitaki district checking for hotspots.

A major response began after Fire and Emergency NZ was alerted to an out-of-control burn-off about midday on Friday.

Six helicopters, one fixed wing aircraft and seven crews were sent to the area yesterday after strong winds fanned flames overnight and manged to contain the blaze.

In a statement this morning, Incident Commander Bobby Lamont said the fire did not develop overnight and remained "contained and controlled".

The vegetation fire has burnt through just over 806ha of farmland, tussock and scrub. PHOTO: OTAGO FIRE AND EMERGENCY

Four firefighting crews and two helicopters were back at work this morning.

"Our crews of volunteers and forestry contractors, supported by two helicopters with monsoon buckets, will walk the perimeter of the fire today with hand tools to check for hotspots," Mr Lamont said.

"We’re aiming to hit it hard today before the warmer temperatures and windier conditions forecast for tomorrow arrive."

