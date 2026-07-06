Waitaki District declares state of emergency

A state of emergency has been declared in Waitaki after the district was hit by heavy rain overnight causing “severe” localised flooding.

Homes and shops along Thames St in central Oamaru have been hit by flooding.

The Emergency Operations Centre has been activated, Waitaki District Council said.

Flooding on SH1 north of Oamaru. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Homes and businesses have been affected and more than 20 people had self-evacuated early on Monday morning.

Since midnight, Fire and Emergency New Zealand has responded to over 50 emergency calls, with flood response crews assisting 18 people to evacuate to the Oamaru Fire Station.

Around 13 people and 4 dogs are currently sheltering at the Community-led Evacuation Centre at the Network Waitaki Event Centre.

One parent told the ODT he evacuated his kids and partner from Boundary Creek Road at 3am and “barely” made it into town.

"It wasn't the river level that almost got me, it was the general surface flooding in my yard and around my car.”

A welfare evacuation centre has been established at the Waitaki Event Centre for those who need a safe, dry place to shelter.

Flooding at the corner of Weaver St and Alde St in Oamaru. Photo: Kayla Hodge

Sandbags were being delivered to the Eden St carpark for pick-up.

Businesses have also become waterlogged along Thames Highway, with FENZ on hand to pump out the water at a waterlogged Resene ColorShop.

Residents were told by the council not to drive through floodwater, which “can be deeper and faster-moving than they appear, and roads may be damaged beneath the surface”.

Waitaki Mayor Mel Taverndale told RNZ's Morning Report programme that the flooding was widespread and there was also some worry about slips, but they would be able to assess that once it was light.

It was still raining and more rain was expected through until Wednesday, although it had eased off, she said.

The council did declare a state of emergency at about 4.30am today when it became obvious that emergency services were going to be struggling with the level of help needed, she said.

"So we've got a number of Oamaru CBD areas, both houses and businesses, that have been flooded.

"We've got the state highway north of Oamaru has been closed with some cars that have become stranded, so we've got emergency services helping with that."

The stormwater system had been overloaded and they opened up Oamaru Creek using a digger yesterday to ensure it was flowing as it should be which meant it was flushing out more quickly, she said.

Water being pumped out of a business on Thames Highway following the heavy rain. Photo: Charley-Kai John

Oamaru resident Milli Maxwell woke up to her cat meowing around 3am, and her entire house flooded.

She said at its highest it was a metre or so deep, before emergency services arrived to pump out what they could.

The mother ran to see her 10-year-old twins and 6-year-old, and the family evacuated.

Both of Maxwell's cars on her driveway were flooded to halfway up the doors, which she said has totalled them.

"I'm so gutted."

State Highway 1 is closed between Seven Mile Road and State Highway 83. A detour is in place and motorists should follow all signage and directions.

Fire and Emergency responds to 41 calls in Waitaki overnight

Fire and Emergency shift man ager Daryl Ball said services received 70 calls overnight in the Waitaki area, and responded to 41 of them.

He said they were unable to assist with some calls due to surface flooding.

Ball said crews had been busy since 9pm last night, with Oamaru and Mosgiel seeing the worst of it.

He said they had assisted with a number of evacuations, however, there were lots of people still stuck.

"We've got people who are in vehicles that can't really move, and houses."

He said some people will not be aware they've been flooded yet.

"If you can evacuate and you think you think you need to evacuate, evacuate early."

Highways remain closed due to weather

Several state highways remain closed because of snow and associated weather conditions affecting the South Island.

They are as follows:

Snow

• State Highway 8, Fairlie to Lake Pukaki, Mackenzie Basin

• State Highway 8, Omarama to Tarras (Lindis Pass), Otago/Canterbury

• State Highway 87, Kyeburn to Outram, Otago

• State Highway 85, Kyeburn to Palmerston, Otago

• State Highway 85, Alexandra to Kyeburn, Otago

Flooding

• State Highway 1, Seven Mile Road to State Highway 83, Hilderthorpe (north of Oamaru). A detour is available got northbound traffic by turning left onto SH83, right onto Seven Mile Road, then back onto SH1. The reverse applies for southbound traffic.

• State Highway 88, Station Road to Borlases Road, Sawyers Bay to Port Chalmers, near Dunedin. A detour is available via Station Road, Stevenson Avenue, and Borlases Road.

People are advised to avoid these closed areas of highway and to delay their travel if possible.