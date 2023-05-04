Waitaki District Health Services chair resigns from board

Long-standing board member Helen Algar is retiring from the group which runs the Oamaru Hospital.

In a statement released today, Waitaki District Health Services Ltd announced the pending retirement of Ms Algar.

She would step down from the board at the end of next month. She has been a board member for more than 10 years and is the board chairwoman.

Oamaru Hospital chief executive Keith Marshall said Ms Algar would be hugely missed.

"She has been an absolute rock for our hospital. And, on a personal level, Helen has been an absolute delight to work alongside.

"Her insight and commitment to our community and to our hospital, staff and patients, has been enormously inspiring to me," he said.