Water heater stolen in night

Police are searching for a gas water heater that was stolen from a property in Oamaru.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said the Rheem 26 gas water heater was taken from a residential property in Thames Highway on Tuesday night.

The house was unoccupied and being renovated.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who had any information about the theft or who saw the item for sale.

"Anyone’s that offered one of those for sale, make sure they check that is has been legitimately sourced," Sgt Wilkinson said.