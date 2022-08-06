Saturday, 6 August 2022

Water heater stolen in night

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Police are searching for a gas water heater that was stolen from a property in Oamaru.

    Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said the Rheem 26 gas water heater was taken from a residential property in Thames Highway on Tuesday night.

    The house was unoccupied and being renovated.

    Police wanted to hear from anyone who had any information about the theft or who saw the item for sale.

    "Anyone’s that offered one of those for sale, make sure they check that is has been legitimately sourced," Sgt Wilkinson said.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter