Six fire crews have been called to a well-involved fire in Kakanui, near Oamaru, this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was called to a garage fire on Kakanui Rd about 11.05am.

He said the garage was "well-involved".

Fire crews from Kakanui, Weston and Oamaru were at the scene, including three tankers and three other fire appliances.