Friday, 25 February 2022

Witnesses to fatal Oamaru crash sought

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    Police are calling for witnesses to a crash in Oamaru at the weekend that left one person dead and another seriously hurt.

    The single-vehicle crash occurred on the Thames Highway between Weaver St and Foyle St around 10.15pm.

    It appeared the car - a silver Mazda Atenza hatchback - left the road and hit a fence, police said following the accident.

    A passenger died at the scene, while the driver sustained serious injuries.

    Police said today they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or events leading up to it.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220220/0513.

     

     

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter