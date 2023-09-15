Woman narrowly avoids imprisonment for stabbing

An Oamaru woman has narrowly avoided imprisonment after stabbing a man who was "caught in the crossfire".

Selina Helen Cargill, 56, had poor mental health and was on a number of medications at the time, the Oamaru District Court heard this week.

Judge Dominic Dravitzki said the charges the woman faced would "nine times out of 10 result in a sentence of imprisonment".

She was convicted of wounding with reckless disregard and threatening grievous bodily harm.

"I think it’s really important to hear the context to this offending."

On April 10, Cargill was at her home with her teenage daughter and a couple who were staying there.

An argument ensued as Cargill was convinced the couple had been using drugs in her house.

"I don’t know what happened that evening but it does appear that it was a very complex situation," Judge Dravitzki said.

As the argument escalated, Cargill yelled at the pair to leave her home.

She went to the kitchen area and grabbed a kitchen knife — threatening the couple.

"I’ll f ... ing stab you."

The defendant’s daughter intervened and attempted to defuse the situation.

Cargill lunged forward at the man who raised his arms to cover his head.

She stabbed the victim in the upper right arm, causing a 50mm wide gash, about 20mm deep.

Counsel Ngaire Alexander described it as "a serious wound".

"It required reasonably urgent medical attention to stop the bleeding."

The victim spent two nights in hospital and required 10 stitches.

"The defendant is forever grateful that it has not caused any long lasting effects for him ... he has managed to regain full use of his arm," Mrs Alexander said.

"The level of violence is relatively low ... it was not prolonged, it was not intentional."

Cargill took full responsibility for her offending and spent nine days in custody following the incident.

Court documents said the woman had told police "she knew a mental break was coming and just wanted the victim to get out of her house".

"You do suffer from anxiety difficulties which were exacerbated in very stressful circumstances," the judge said.

He agreed with the victim’s opinion that he had simply been "caught in the crossfire".

Cargill was sentenced to five months’ community detention and nine months’ supervision.

