Woman seriously hurt after car flips near Moeraki

A woman has suffered serious injuries after the car she was driving flipped in North Otago this morning.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene at the Hampden-Palmerston Rd (SH1) just south of the Moeraki turnoff at 8.19am.

No other vehicles were involved.

A St John spokesman confirmed the driver, who was the only person in the car, has been seriously hurt and was being transported by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital.

The road remains open.