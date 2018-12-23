Sunday, 23 December 2018

Woman seriously hurt after car flips near Moeraki

    1. Regions
    2. North Otago

    A woman has suffered serious injuries after the car she was driving flipped in North Otago this morning.

    Police said emergency services were called to the scene at the Hampden-Palmerston Rd (SH1) just south of the Moeraki turnoff at 8.19am.

    No other vehicles were involved.

    A St John spokesman confirmed the driver, who was the only person in the car, has been seriously hurt and was being transported by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital.

    The road remains open.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    xmas_banner_620_x_95.jpg

    See more great gift ideas !   For Her  |  For Him  |  For Families  |  For Kids  | 

    xmas_banner2.jpg

    tfe_top_banner.jpg

    tfe_bottom_banner.jpg