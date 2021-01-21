Thursday, 21 January 2021

Women sought in relation to gift shop burglary

    Police want to speak to these two women in relation to the incident. Photos: NZ Police
    One of the stolen ornaments.
    Ornaments worth more than $1000 were taken.
    Police want to speak to two women in relation to a recent burglary at the Riverstone Kitchen gift shop, north of Oamaru.

    Items, including garden ornaments, worth more than $1000 were taken from outside the shop around 2am on Friday, January 15.

    Police are reviewing CCTV footage and say they want to speak to two women caught on camera. 

    Anyone who recognises the women, or who has seen the ornaments, is asked to contact police.

     

