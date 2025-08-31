Work to fix traffic light begins

Photo: Getty Images

About two weeks after it was pole-axed by an out-of-control car, the traffic light mast near Oamaru Woolworths is finally getting fixed.

The mangled pole has lain in a heap since the incident but a spokesperson for the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said work on the downed mast arm pole at the intersection of Thames and Coquet Sts would start this week with excavation for foundations.

"The pole installation expected to follow the week after, and then the associated installation of lights/lanterns.

"It has taken this long because it is not a simple job, requiring the right materials and people to be available, in addition to planning out the different phases of the work.

"We thank the Oamaru people for their patience while this work is being carried out."

Work started on Tuesday to fix the pole after it was knocked down by a vehicle in Severn St.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital.

— Allied Media