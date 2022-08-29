Monday, 29 August 2022

1.15 pm

Workplace incident at Mitre 10 Oamaru

    By Oscar Francis
    Police, Fire and Emergency NZ and St John were called to the incident at Mitre 10 in Oamaru about 11.30am. Photo: Kayla Hodge
    Emergency services have been called to a workplace incident at Mitre 10 in Oamaru.

    A police spokeswoman said police and St John were called to the incident about 11.30am today.

    It appeared someone's foot had been caught under a brake pedal and they were being assisted by staff from St John, the spokeswoman said.

    A St John spokeswoman an ambulance took one patient to Oamaru Hospital in a moderate condition.

    Mitre 10 and Worksafe have been approached for comment.

