Workplace incident at Mitre 10 Oamaru

Emergency services have been called to a workplace incident at Mitre 10 in Oamaru.
A police spokeswoman said police and St John were called to the incident about 11.30am today.
It appeared someone's foot had been caught under a brake pedal and they were being assisted by staff from St John, the spokeswoman said.
A St John spokeswoman an ambulance took one patient to Oamaru Hospital in a moderate condition.
Mitre 10 and Worksafe have been approached for comment.