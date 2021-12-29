Young rail enthusiast helping with trips

Oamaru Steam and Rail Society volunteer Ashok Ormandy works as an assistant guard on the vintage B10 steam running from Harbourside Station this week. PHOTO: ASHLEY SMYTH

Ashok Ormandy’s enduring love of trains is gathering steam as a possible future career.

The 15-year-old Waitaki Boys’ High School pupil has been spending time volunteering at the Oamaru Steam and Rail Society workshop since 2019, and this summer holiday is helping with the running of the vintage B10 steam train, which has been operating daily this week from Harbourside Station.

Ashok said he had just begun volunteering as an assistant guard, and was learning to drive a diesel locomotive without passengers, as well as how to shunt.

When he turned 18, he would be allowed to drive with passengers.

Every Wednesday, during term time, Ashok would go to the workshop to help and learn.

He would be in year 11 next year, and hoped to work with trains in some capacity when he left school.

"I’ve always loved trains," he said.

The Oamaru teen could not pinpoint what it was about trains that was so appealing, but said he liked the sounds they made and the smell of the engine.

Society general manager Harry Andrew said young people regularly came and worked with it, some through the schools and others through Corrections.

"Some people just want a chance to do something."

The society had 123 members and about 30 volunteer workers, Mr Andrew said.

The B10 rides had proven popular this week, with 189 passengers on Monday, and Mr Andrew expected numbers to be close to 200 again yesterday.

The train left the station every 45 minutes for a half-hour round trip, starting at 11am, with the last run at 3.15pm.

