Only four active Covid-19 cases in South

It has been 27 days since a Covid-19 case in the South. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

There are only four active cases of Covid-19 in the South.

A Southern District Health Board statement said it had now been 27 days since a new case was reported in Otago and Southland.

The region’s total remains 216, with four active cases, 210 now recovered and two deceased.

Nationally, there was only one new case today - linked to the Marist cluster in Auckland.

They were identified through recent follow-up testing of the school community.

The person first had symptoms nearly two months ago and had a previous negative test. The result was considered a "weak positive" and the person, who had been in isolation through the lockdown period, was not considered infectious now.

"We have previously identified instances of 'weak positive' cases, which can occur some time after an individual's illness."

The new case meant New Zealand’s combined total of confirmed and probable cases is now 1,498, of which 1,148 are confirmed. There were 56 "active" cases across New Zealand.

DHB Active Recovered Deceased Total Change in last 24 hours Auckland 7 171 178 0 Bay of Plenty 0 47 47 0 Canterbury 7 144 12 163 0 Capital and Coast 0 93 2 95 0 Counties Manukau 3 124 127 0 Hawke's Bay 6 38 44 0 Hutt Valley 0 20 20 0 Lakes 0 16 16 0 Mid Central 1 31 32 0 Nelson Marlborough 1 48 49 0 Northland 0 28 28 0 South Canterbury 1 16 17 0 Southern 4 210 2 216 0 Tairāwhiti 0 4 4 0 Taranaki 0 16 16 0 Waikato 6 181 1 188 0 Wairarapa 0 8 8 0 Waitematā 20 213 3 236 1 West Coast 0 4 1 5 0 Whanganui 0 9 9 0 Total 56 1421 21 1498 1

Yesterday, when there were seven active cases, medical officer of health Susan Jack said the active cases were spread throughout the district, but would not specify their locations.

"Public health staff are closely monitoring the condition of people who remain active cases and we recognise how challenging their experiences have been."

International literature on the virus indicated the speed of recovery varied, she said.

"Some people recover quickly and for others there is a longer tail for recovery."

Anyone with symptoms should get tested immediately, she said.