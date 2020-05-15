Friday, 15 May 2020

Only four active Covid-19 cases in South

    1. Regions

    Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    It has been 27 days since a Covid-19 case in the South. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    There are only four active cases of Covid-19 in the South.

    A Southern District Health Board statement said it had now been 27 days since a new case was reported in Otago and Southland.

    The region’s total remains 216, with four active cases, 210 now recovered and two deceased.

    Nationally, there was only one new case today - linked to the Marist cluster in Auckland.

    They were identified through recent follow-up testing of the school community.

    The person first had symptoms nearly two months ago and had a previous negative test. The result was considered a "weak positive" and the person, who had been in isolation through the lockdown period, was not considered infectious now.

    "We have previously identified instances of 'weak positive' cases, which can occur some time after an individual's illness."

    The new case meant New Zealand’s combined total of confirmed and probable cases is now 1,498, of which 1,148 are confirmed. There were 56 "active" cases across New Zealand.

    DHBActiveRecoveredDeceasedTotalChange in last 24 hours
    Auckland7171 1780
    Bay of Plenty047 470
    Canterbury7144121630
    Capital and Coast0932950
    Counties Manukau3124 1270
    Hawke's Bay638 440
    Hutt Valley020 200
    Lakes016 160
    Mid Central131 320
    Nelson Marlborough148 490
    Northland028 280
    South Canterbury116 170
    Southern421022160
    Tairāwhiti04 40
    Taranaki016 160
    Waikato618111880
    Wairarapa08 80
    Waitematā2021332361
    West Coast04150
    Whanganui09 90
    Total5614212114981

    Yesterday, when there were seven active cases, medical officer of health Susan Jack said the active cases were spread throughout the district, but would not specify their locations.

    "Public health staff are closely monitoring the condition of people who remain active cases and we recognise how challenging their experiences have been."

    International literature on the virus indicated the speed of recovery varied, she said.

    "Some people recover quickly and for others there is a longer tail for recovery."

    Anyone with symptoms should get tested immediately, she said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter