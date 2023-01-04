Optimism if heatwave short

Boats moored at Golden Bay, Stewart Island, bob above bountiful marine plants. Warmer than average waters are forecast for Stewart Island this week, which may be pleasing to holidaymakers but potentially harmful to marine life. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Despite significant increases forecast for sea surface temperatures, a marine heatwave for the lower South Island is no cause for alarm, a researcher who issued the forecast this week says.

Moana Project project manager Dr Malene Felsing said if the forecast marine heatwave remained a relatively short spike in sea surface temperatures, much of the affected marine life could simply swim to cooler water.

However, if the heatwave was prolonged, marine plants and animals such as kelp, shellfish and sea-sponges could be affected.

Dr Felsing has been tracking marine heatwaves throughout New Zealand with a team of researchers and PhD students, who issued a forecast on Monday showing sea surface temperatures rising rapidly towards Otago Peninsula, along the West Coast, in Fiordland and around Stewart Island.

Around Stewart Island and extending towards Otago Peninsula, a "severe" marine heatwave was expected tomorrow and Friday. Surface temperatures are forecast to reach 18.4degC, almost 5degC higher than the 13.5degC average.

Moana Project researchers have been looking at past marine temperatures, over a period of 28 years. Comparing them with current temperatures, they found that recent rises had been a big departure from the long-term average.

Dr Felsing said it was difficult to say with absolute certainty the direct cause of the temperature rises as it was likely there were a variety of contributing causes, such as climate change, ocean currents and natural weather patterns.

Source: Moana Project

While the temperatures were a departure from historical trends, there was no need for alarm just yet.

"It’s too early to say, but it could be good too.

"You could get different species at local fisheries.

"If the leap of temperature remains at the surface and only lasts for a couple of days, it probably wouldn’t have any big effect.

"If it’s reaching down and lasts for week after week after week — like in the case of the Fiordland sponges — you can see bleaching of the sponges.

"Whether that will have a [broader] ecosystem effect, then you have to investigate.

"In the case of the kelp die-back that’s been happening off the West Coast that’s been attributed to a marine heatwave, not by our group of researchers but by others, certainly that would have knock-on effects because kelp has got lots of other species living in it."

