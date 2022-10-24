ORC consultation on land and water plan

Anita Dawe. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago Regional Council’s second round of public consultation on its new Land and Water Regional Plan starts in Owaka tomorrow.

The public are invited to attend one or both sessions at 2pm or 7pm. The presentation will cover the state of the area’s waterways, and provide an opportunity to discuss environmental outcome statements which will inform the draft plan’s rules and measurements and possible actions to achieve the public’s values.

"In the Catlins for example, we know the Catlins River doesn’t meet all the requirements of the national bottom line, and we are keen to share how we propose to address that and for the community to provide feedback on those options," ORC’s Policy and Science general manager Anita Dawe said.

"The aim of the plan is to implement actions that start to improve our freshwater resources, knowing that further changes might be required down the road," she said.

"This will not be a fast process — we won’t necessarily see all the effects of the plan in the short term, but it’s a vital start that needs to be made if we are to ensure Otago’s waterways are healthy for future generations to enjoy," Ms Dawe said.

ORC monitors the water quality and ecology of rivers and streams, and the combined results provide an indication of state of a river or stream.

Otago is divided up into five fresh water management units, or FMUs: Catlins, Dunedin and Coast, Upper Lakes around Queenstown, North Otago and Clutha/Mata-au, with 19 meetings spread across the FMUs from late-October through to early-December.

Of the four rivers monitored by ORC in the Catlins FMU; the Catlins River, Owaka River, Maclennan River and the Tahakopa, suspended fine sediment and E. coli results didn’t meet the national bottom line, according to the National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management (2020) in the Owaka and Tahakopa sites.

These sites are categorised as degraded overall.

Ms Dawe said the trend analysis results for the Catlins River were "mixed", depending on the time period for the trend. The 20-year trend indicates a high likelihood of degrading water quality for most attributes, while the 10-year trend indicates likely improvements for many of the attributes.

Water meetings

— Owaka Memorial Community Centre, October 25, 2pm and 7pm

— Queenstown, Sherwood Hotel, October 31, 7pm

— Wanaka Community Hub, November 1, 2pm and 7pm

— Lake Hawea Community Centre, November 7, 7pm

— Tarras War Memorial Community Centre, November 8, 7pm

— Cromwell & Districts Presbyterian Church, November 9, 7pm

— Clyde Earnscleugh Rugby Club, November 15, 7pm

— Roxburgh Service Centre, November 16, 7pm

— Millers Flat Hall, November 17, 7pm

— Balclutha, Cross Recreation Centre, November 21, 2pm and 7pm

— Tapanui, West Otago Community Centre, November 22, 7pm

— Mosgiel, Coronation Hall, November 28, 7pm

— Middlemarch, Strath Taieri Community Centre, November 29, 7pm

— Ranfurly, Maniototo Golf Club, November 30, 2pm and 7pm

— Oamaru Opera House, December 1, 2pm and 7pm

— Palmerston Community Centre, December 5, 7pm

— Milton, Coronation Hall, December 6, 7pm

— Karitane, Puketeraki Marae, December 7, 7pm

— Dunedin Public Art Gallery, December 8, noon and 7pm

By: Staff reporter