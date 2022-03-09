Otago Lotto player wins $1 million

Image: supplied

One lucky Lotto player from Otago will be celebrating a midweek windfall, after winning $1 million in tonight's draw.

The winning First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, when the jackpot will be $17 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Tuakau will also be celebrating tonight, after winning $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike Four ticket was sold at Tuakau Supervalue.

All of New Zealand is now in the Covid-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings.

Lotto NZ counters can open at all settings, providing that retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland is in Red under the traffic light settings and computer-generated draws under Audit New Zealand scrutiny are used for Lotto, Powerball and Strike during this time.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.