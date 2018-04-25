Otago marks Anzac Day

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher and Waitaki District Council chief executive Fergus Power lay wreathes at the base of Oamaru's World War 1 memorial in Lower Thames St. PHOTO: DANIEL BIRCHFIELD

More than 1000 people, including scores of children and young people, gathered under clear skies in cool, calm conditions for Oamaru's Anzac Day dawn service at the World War 1 memorial.

The mood at the service in lower Thames St this morning was sombre and reflective.

Many were visibly moved by the rendition of the hymn Abide With Me, performed by Neil Johnston, who was accompanied by the Salvation Army Band.

Before the service, Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher shook the hands of several veterans and current service personnel that lined the area adjacent to the war memorial, before he welcomed the large crowd and thanked them for their attendance.

In his address, Oamaru man George Berry spoke of the large number of people from the North Otago area and New Zealand that gave their lives in both World War 1 and World War 2, conflicts he described as being on a scale never seen before.

He described the terrain faced by those who fought in the Battle of Chunuk Bair at Gallipoli as being similar to that of Cape Wanbrow in Oamaru.

Wreaths were laid on behalf of the Waitaki District Council, emergency services and community groups to end the service.

Pastor Craig Ashby of Alex andra Baptist Church and Alexandra and Clyde RSA president Kevin Harding at he dawn service. Photo: Pam Jones

Central Otago

In Central Otago District, several hundred gathered for a dawn service at the Clyde lookout to commemorate Anzac Day.

Three rounds were fired from a 25 pounder artillery piece.

Dawn services were also held at Gimmerburn and Millers Flat.

- Reporting by Daniel Birchfield and Pam Jones