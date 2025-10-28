Over 6000 still without power in South

A power pole leans in the wind near Bluff. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

Over 6000 households in the South remain without power following last week's storm that caused havoc across the region.

PowerNet chief executive Paul Blue said that at noon today about 4800 customers in Southland, and 1889 in Otago, remained without power.

While work was continuing to restore power, today's cold and snowy weather was making for challenging conditions.

“Today’s weather is definitely adding another factor to our work, and we appreciate that this will also be adding to the stress of our customers without power," Mr Blue said.

“We are urging people without power who need support to reach out to their local Emergency Management teams.”

PowerNet’s focus remained on restoring power to critical infrastructure, such as cell towers and water treatment facilities.

It said good progress was being made on restoring dairy farms, although much of the damage in these areas is complex and widespread.

"We are also very aware that there are a lot of individual properties out there who remain without power where power has been restored to the general area," Mr Blue said.

"We have not forgotten those people and are finalising a plan to manage these as soon as possible.

"My message to our communities today is please continue to be patient, we will get to you as quickly as possible. Also, please keep yourself safe – reach out for support if you need to, stay away from damaged lines, don’t attempt to clear debris yourself."

