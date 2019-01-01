Police happy with New Year's Eve behaviour in South

Police were "generally pleased" with the behaviour of New Year's Eve revellers across the South, but some took things a little too far and nine were arrested across the region.

A police spokesman said there "no significant issues or incidents" at New Year's Eve celebrations in Dunedin, Queenstown and Wanka.

Police were "generally pleased" with behaviour at the events, he said.

However, there were four arrests made in Queenstown and two in both Wanaka and Dunedin.

The arrests were all made for "disorder offences".

Police earlier issued a statement saying they were happy with behaviour across the country.

Police largely dealt with minor disorder incidents, liquor ban breaches and intoxication, the statement said.

Arrests that were made were mostly related to alcohol and disorder incidents.

Revellers packed the Octagon in the countdown to 2019. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Large crowds at Rhythm and Vines were generally well behaved, with great cooperation between agencies and event organisers.

No arrests were made at Rhythm and Vines for the New Year period, and a total of four arrests were made in the Gisborne area for disorderly offending.

Police were happy with crowd behaviour at New Year celebrations across the Coromandel peninsular.

In Whangamata about 1000 revellers gathered to see in the New Year, who were well-behaved and returned home after celebrations.

Across the Coromandel Peninsula, general issues were minimal and less than previous years, with a handful of arrest were made for disorderly behaviour offending.

Waihi, Whitianga, Pauanui and Tairua saw in the New Year with no issues.

No major problems were reported at celebrations in Mt Maunganui despite large crowds.

Celebrations in Nelson Bays progressed well with most revellers being well-behaved.

Trafalgar St was the main attraction in Nelson where several thousand attended to enjoy music and festivities in good spirits.

There were a small number whose actions resulted in arrests, with a total of 18 arrests in Nelson for drunk and disorderly type offending.

New Year celebrations in Canterbury were generally well-behaved.

About 1,500 people gathered in Hagley Park, with no arrests being made.

Crowds were well-behaved in Akaroa, Hanmer Springs, Twizel and Timaru.