Public meeting called over ORC plan

Cr Kevin Malcolm. Photo: ODT files

Concerned Otago regional councillors have called an extraordinary public meeting tomorrow, in order to provide residents with the certainty they ‘‘urgently’’ need on a key environmental plan.

The regional council announced the meeting yesterday, after it was requested by Cr Kevin Malcolm, backed by Crs Kate Wilson, Andrew Noone, Michael Laws and Gary Kelliher.

The five have voiced repeated concerns about the council continuing to work towards a cancelled deadline of October 31 to notify its land and water regional plan, at variance with government policy.

The government has extended the deadline to the end of 2027.

Last Thursday, council leaders met Environment Minister Penny Simmonds and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay after Ms Simmonds called for further information on the costs the plan would place on the region.

Cr Malcolm said tomorrow’s meeting would help provide councillors and the public with ‘‘urgently’’ required certainty about the steps the council now planned to take, as the original October deadline loomed.

‘‘Under urgency, we require greater clarity around the meeting that took place [with Ms Simmonds], and what that entails for notifying the plan against the directive of the government.

‘‘The land and water plan is the most important piece of legislation we’ll have to deal with this [term], and requires the utmost urgency to ensure we’re processing it correctly.

‘‘The community needs some certainty.’’

Council staff confirmed the meeting would provide a report to councillors on the recent ministerial meeting.

There would also be an opportunity for discussion about ‘‘options for future government support on land and water regional plan matters’’.

The council will decide on October 23 whether to go ahead and publicly notify its proposed plan by October 31, or consider pausing its progress.

Tomorrow’s meeting takes place at 2pm, in Philip Laing House in Rattray St, and will also be livestreamed.

richard.davison@odt.co.nz