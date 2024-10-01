Skip to main content
Dunedin
15
|
9
Sunday,
Sun,
6
October
Oct
2024
Intensive works to close street
Major plumbing of Queenstown’s Ballarat St is about to begin.
Hotel’s closure, sale leaves pre-booked customers in the lurch
Hotel’s closure, sale leaves pre-booked customers in the lurch
The new owners of a boutique Arrowtown hotel have left dozens of people stranded and potentially out of pocket, after suddenly closing its doors and selling the property.
‘Seamless recreational link’ opens to the public
‘Seamless recreational link’ opens to the public
The missing link in the Queenstown Trails network finally opens to the public today.
Production to showcase musical theatre talents
Production to showcase musical theatre talents
The junior edition of Broadway on Thames will feature the youngest members of Musical Theatre Oamaru (MTO) in two shows this Sunday at the Oamaru Opera House.
Layout changed for safety: council
Layout changed for safety: council
Changes to the bus stop layout in Oamaru’s key tourist area were done to optimise safety.
Uni’s move delights Lewers
Uni’s move delights Lewers
Queenstown mayor Glyn Lewers labels the University of Otago’s move to build a resort campus as "brilliant".
Screening soon in Frankton
Screening soon in Frankton
The curtain’s about to go up on a large Queenstown cinema complex, at Frankton’s Remarkables Park, that’s set to become a major attraction.
‘This is why I parked on the verge’
‘This is why I parked on the verge’
A Queenstowner believes council parking enforcers warning him and others against parking on a grass verge indirectly caused a crash which wrote off two vehicles.
Push on for Stanley St parks
Push on for Stanley St parks
Despite first signalling they planned to turn the now-vacant Stanley St site into carparking three years ago, Queenstown’s council’s yet to ask itself permission to do so.
Lewers on hospital stoush: ‘Own fish to fry’
Lewers on hospital stoush: ‘Own fish to fry’
Queenstown mayor Glyn Lewers says he understands the "frustration and angst" felt over proposals to downgrade the new Dunedin hospital.
Queenstown’s favourite southern man
Queenstown’s favourite southern man
True to the Southern Man song, long ago adopted by Speight’s as an anthem, Clark Frew has the south in his blood.
Fire and ambo powerhouse
Fire and ambo powerhouse
Arrowtowner Kelvin Perriman’s notched up two recent milestones in the emergency services sector.
Transplanted complex taking shape
Transplanted complex taking shape
The owners of Frankton’s Country Lane precinct are finalising arts and crafts tenants for their relocated Queenstown Arts Centre building.
Net closing in on Arrowtown predators
Net closing in on Arrowtown predators
Arrowtown's predator control is going residential.
Gym engenders community vibe
Gym engenders community vibe
Having originally set out to open Queenstown’s largest gym, OC Health Clubs’ owner Chaz Monaghan says he’s instead targeting quality over quantity.
Arrowtown Night ‘n Day a cut above
Arrowtown Night ‘n Day a cut above
Arrowtown's Night ‘n Day food store has just received a huge belated birthday present.
Queenstown’s ‘Hurl Blacks’
Queenstown’s ‘Hurl Blacks’
Three Irish Queenstowners are this week representing New Zealand in the very Irish sport of hurling.
Fundraiser draws rowing royalty
Fundraiser draws rowing royalty
Whakatipu Rowing Club’s hosting two Olympic champs for a fundraiser aimed at getting its clubhouse redevelopment project over the finishing line.
Hammer falls twice for one overseas vendor
Hammer falls twice for one overseas vendor
An 87-year-old Singaporean exited his central Queenstown property interests with a $2,356,000 pay day last Thursday.
Property sale’s Aussie links
Property sale’s Aussie links
Regarding the recent sale of Queenstown community stalwart Peter Doyle’s rural pad, it’s almost a case of ‘Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi, Oi, Oi’.
