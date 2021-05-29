A $20 million fund to support the Queenstown Lakes District’s economic diversification and a $15m fund to help transform and protect Milford Sound have been announced by Tourism Minister Stuart Nash this morning.
A man has been arrested and charged after a violent attack on a "good Samaritan" in Queenstown in March, but the alleged victim will also be charged after police established the attack was not random and he knew the accused.
The boss of Queenstown’s Eichardt’s Private Hotel and The Grille says the council’s policy to offer a 50% discount on businesses’ table and chairs licence fees, in response to Covid, is ‘‘too little, too late’’.