Subscribe
Dunedin
22
|
14
Friday,
Fri,
23
February
Feb
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Queenstown
It's the end of an era.
Centenarian waiting on King’s letter
Centenarian waiting on King’s letter
Margaret Reid had a birthday party fit for a queen yesterday — although she is still waiting on her letter from the King.
Former Englishwoman Margaret Reid, who turns 100 today, has lived in Queenstown since the late 1950s.
Ministry of Education caught short by Wakatipu High roll explosion
Within Wakatipu High School’s almost 1500 students this year, about 55 different ethnicities — based on countries of birth — are represented.
An Auckland-based Brazilian artist whose work’s shown in many art capital cities opens an exhibition of figurative works in Queenstown’s Artbay tonight.
Queenstown Arts Society is (QAS) bringing back life drawing classes with nude models over the first four Sundays of next month.
Legendary Aussie rugby league coach Wayne Bennett (above) has brought his Dolphins NRL team to Queenstown.
Amid an acute shortage of residential sections for sale, earthworks have begun for a 271-lot subdivision immediately north of Queenstown’s Hanley’s Farm.
A Queenstown pair have both been named as finalists in the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards.
55 ethnicities among school’s pupils
55 ethnicities among school’s pupils
Within Wakatipu High School’s almost 1500 pupils this year, about 55 different ethnicities — based on countries of birth — are represented.
Wakatipu High to hit roll cap early
Wakatipu High to hit roll cap early
The squeeze is on.
Queenstown Lakes District Council coffers will be boosted by just under $4 million through Queenstown Airport’s interim dividend.
Two historic cottages are up for grabs in Arrowtown, while a Wanaka home on the market was crafted using materials from one of NZ's oldest hotels.
Faulty apartment claim ‘rubbish’: developer
Faulty apartment claim ‘rubbish’: developer
The man behind the development which ended up costing Queenstown Lakes ratepayers more than $100m has rubbished claims he built faulty apartments, saying any blame should be aimed at those who did the work and the local council.
Over 250 structures may be illegal
Over 250 structures may be illegal
More than 250 jetties, moorings and other water structures in the Queenstown Lakes district might be existing illegally, as the local council attempts to clear a backlog.
The Queenstown Lakes district is on track to receive a new kerbside green waste service, after the initiative was given the green light by councillors.
The top mountainbikers from across the world were honoured in Queenstown on Thursday night.
It looks like star director Taika Waititi has found his perfect Lois Lane in Hollywood superstar Amy Adams for his new movie set to film in Otago.
Two developers are turning a boutique hotel property fringing Arrowtown into a residential enclave, Manse Mews.
