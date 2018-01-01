Skip to main content
‘People liked it, so I kept doing it’
Hilton Ellingham has always had a knack for woodwork.
Camp vision brought to life
Camp vision brought to life
Almost four years to the day after United States philanthropists Debbi and Paul Brainerd bought a 1.6ha site in Glenorchy, the doors will officially open on their pioneering Camp Glenorchy project.
Rescue trust says funding must rise
Rescue trust says funding must rise
The Lakes District Air Rescue Trust is "waiting with bated breath" for a new air ambulance operating model to be rolled out across the country.
‘Incident’ sparks search for man
‘Incident’ sparks search for man
Police in Queenstown carried out a scene examination in the grounds of a church in the resort’s CBD yesterday.
WorkSafe to look at hospital’s health, safety
WorkSafe to look at hospital’s health, safety
Worksafe staff will comb Lakes District Hospital for health and safety risks next week.
Heavy rain leaves damage in wake
Heavy rain leaves damage in wake
From the hottest day on record to snow in three days.
Man sought over incident in Queenstown CBD
Man sought over incident in Queenstown CBD
Queenstown police are asking for help from the public to identify a man they want to speak to about an alleged incident in the town this week.
Revision of tourism data criticised
Revision of tourism data criticised
The Queenstown regional tourism organisation has criticised MBIE for having to revise its estimate of international tourism spending across New Zealand down by more than 8%, or $910 million, for the year ended October 2017.
Sizzling record of 35.2degC
Sizzling record of 35.2degC
Monday was unofficially Queenstown's hottest day on record - reaching 35.2degC.
QLDC very happy with its first Fitch Ratings result
QLDC very happy with its first Fitch Ratings result
The Queenstown Lakes District Council says its first Fitch Ratings are a strong endorsement of it and its ambitious development plans for the district.
Hot hospital prompts mayor to take action
Mayor taking hospital concerns to minister
Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult says he will be raising issues with the Southern DHB in respect of Lakes District Hospital with the Minister of Health.
'Drought' as heat hits highs
'Drought' as heat hits highs
As temperature records continue to tumble across Otago, parts of the region have received a drought classification.
Storm could bring snow
Storm could bring snow
A major storm is just 24 hours from smashing into the South Island bringing torrential rain, gales, and the possibility of snow in some areas.
Conditions 'hazardous' at hospital
Hospital staff say hot conditions hazardous
Staff at Lakes District Hospital are working in ''untenable'' conditions and fear someone will die if the Southern DHB does not act quickly to address their concerns.
Rain's benefit likely to be short-lived
Rain's benefit likely to be short-lived
Heavy rain forecast for later this week may provide a welcome break from the scorching hot summer for some but for those who need the water, its benefits may be only temporary.
Cool activity as heat goes on
Cool activity as heat goes on
Queenstown brothers Will (11) and Nicholas (9) McQuilkin, enjoyed the hot weather at Lake Hayes yesterday.
Injured kereru back in wild after treatment
Injured kereru back in wild after treatment
A native New Zealand pigeon has been nursed back to health after suffering a shoulder fracture in Glenorchy.
Chance for golfers to caddy at Handa Open
Chance for golfers to caddy at Handa Open
Budding young golfers and social players who want a hands-on experience at the ISPS Handa New Zealand Open have two weeks remaining to apply to be a caddy.
Positive camping initiatives sought
Positive camping initiatives sought
Public input on ways to deal with the challenges posed by rising number of freedom campers is being sought by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.
Drink-driver claims 'sleep-walking'
Drink-driver claims 'sleep-walking'
A Cromwell man says he was sleep-walking and has no recollection of getting into his truck and crashing it into a parked car.
