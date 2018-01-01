Camp vision brought to life Camp vision brought to life Almost four years to the day after United States philanthropists Debbi and Paul Brainerd bought a 1.6ha site in Glenorchy, the doors will officially open on their pioneering Camp Glenorchy project.

Rescue trust says funding must rise The Lakes District Air Rescue Trust is "waiting with bated breath" for a new air ambulance operating model to be rolled out across the country.

Man sought over incident in Queenstown CBD Queenstown police are asking for help from the public to identify a man they want to speak to about an alleged incident in the town this week.

Revision of tourism data criticised The Queenstown regional tourism organisation has criticised MBIE for having to revise its estimate of international tourism spending across New Zealand down by more than 8%, or $910 million, for the year ended October 2017.

Mayor taking hospital concerns to minister Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult says he will be raising issues with the Southern DHB in respect of Lakes District Hospital with the Minister of Health.

Storm could bring snow A major storm is just 24 hours from smashing into the South Island bringing torrential rain, gales, and the possibility of snow in some areas.

Hospital staff say hot conditions hazardous Staff at Lakes District Hospital are working in ''untenable'' conditions and fear someone will die if the Southern DHB does not act quickly to address their concerns.

Rain's benefit likely to be short-lived Heavy rain forecast for later this week may provide a welcome break from the scorching hot summer for some but for those who need the water, its benefits may be only temporary.

Positive camping initiatives sought Public input on ways to deal with the challenges posed by rising number of freedom campers is being sought by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.