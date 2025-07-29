Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
12
|
2
Sunday,
Sun,
3
August
Aug
2025
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Build Buy Renovate
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Media Council Complaints
Renowned jetboat operation turns 60
You wonder what Harold and Alan Melhop would make of it.
Ferrets enlisted in Queenstown rabbit fight
Ferrets enlisted in Queenstown rabbit fight
A team of tamed ferrets has been making short work of a long-eared problem in the battle against Queenstown's rampant rabbit population.
Flip-flop over standing for QLDC
Flip-flop over standing for QLDC
Having decided to pull the pin on the Queenstown Lakes District Council to seek an Otago Regional Council seat, outspoken former Glenorchy councillor Niki Gladding left it until just three days out...
Mayor’s vote seals decision to go with CCO
Mayor’s vote seals decision to go with CCO
A mayoral casting vote was needed to decide how Three Waters services will be delivered in the Queenstown Lakes district.
Dippie steps down as chairman of tourism giant
Dippie steps down as chairman of tourism giant
Queenstown-based tourism giant RealNZ is after a new chair.
‘Son of Queenstown’ remembered
‘Son of Queenstown’ remembered
If Queenstown’s the world’s adventure capital, no-one epitomised that better than Bruce Grant.
Creative companions to launch fest programme
Creative companions to launch fest programme
Two of the country’s most celebrated visual artists, and great mates, will launch this year’s Queenstown Writers Festival programme.
St John to the rescue
St John to the rescue
For Queenstown’s Remarkable Theatre, it makes a neat plot.
Argentine rugby’s Queenstown link
Argentine rugby’s Queenstown link
You appreciate how global international rugby’s become when one of Argentina’s assistant coaches lives in Queenstown.
Stampede amped for Thunder showdown
Stampede amped for Thunder showdown
Queenstown's SkyCity Stampede ice hockey team are acutely aware of the mountain they have to climb this weekend.
Wild just pipped in semis
Wild just pipped in semis
Despite narrowly losing their semifinal last weekend, the Wakatipu Wild women’s ice hockey captain’s still happy with her team’s season.
Bank keeps club's project afloat
Bank keeps club's project afloat
After treading water due to a funding shortfall an Otago sports club is just two or three weeks from crossing the finish line with its redeveloped clubhouse.
Renovated cottage a charmer
Renovated cottage a charmer
The listing of what’s being called "the quintessential Arrowtown cottage" is generating keen interest.
Rich Aussies on the hunt for $3m-plus properties
Rich Aussies on the hunt for $3m-plus properties
A high-end Arrowtown-based realtor recently named New Zealand’s best real estate agent says there’s a big shortage of luxury Whakatipu properties for sale compared to the number of interested buyers.
Sir Michael remembered as ‘great visionary’
Sir Michael remembered as ‘great visionary’
Sir Michael Hill has been remembered as a "great visionary" after his death at the age of 86 yesterday morning.
Fire suspected arson
Fire suspected arson
The gutting of a car in Glenda Dr in Frankton on Friday night is being investigated as arson.
Tourist allegedly assaulted
Tourist allegedly assaulted
An Australian tourist was allegedly assaulted in his car while making a U-turn in Buckingham St, Arrowtown, on Friday.
'Terrible mistake': Water park owner in court
Cromwell water park co-owner discharged over crash that injured driver
Kiwi Water Park co-owner and former Queenstown political aspirant Emily Rutherford has escaped conviction for her role in a crash that injured another driver.
Sir Michael Hill dies
Sir Michael Hill dies, aged 86
Sir Michael Hill, founder of Michael Hill Jewellers, has died at the age of 86.
Queenstown house wins supreme building award
Queenstown house wins supreme building award
A Queenstown home constructed by Velvin Building has been awarded the supreme house of the year over $1 million at the 2025 Southern Master Builders House of the Year awards.
Read more