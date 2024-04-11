Skip to main content
Queenstown
‘When will our businesses catch a break?’
One step forward, three steps back.
Firey’s legacy lives on
Firey’s legacy lives on
Arrowtown fire station is ensuring the memory of its longest-serving volunteer lives on.
Ready to run the Routeburn
Ready to run the Routeburn
Four hundred hardy runners are prepping to compete in one of New Zealand’s most iconic events this weekend.
SUBSCRIBER
Aversion to visitor levy puzzling: mayor
SUBSCRIBER
Aversion to visitor levy puzzling: mayor
Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers is scratching his head over the National-led coalition government’s apparent aversion to a visitor levy, either locally or nationally.
Community waste minimisation fund opens
Community waste minimisation fund opens
The 2024 Queenstown Lakes District Council Waste Minimisation community fund is now open.
Scammed Dunedin couple's battle over car park fine
Scammed Dunedin couple's battle over car park fine
A Dunedin couple say it is unfair how hard they have had to fight to overturn a parking breach after being scammed in Queenstown.
‘Wonky Donkey’ man finalist in children’s music awards
‘Wonky Donkey’ man finalist in children’s music awards
Queenstown author and musician Craig Smith has once again been named a finalist in the Ngā Manu Tīrairaka NZ Children’s Music Awards.
SUBSCRIBER
Airport opposes ‘intensive’ worker accommodation complex
SUBSCRIBER
Airport opposes ‘intensive’ worker accommodation complex
A major workers’ accommodation complex proposed to alleviate some of Queenstown’s rental issues has hit a planning snag, after the airport company and other community groups opposed it.
Tourists already paying ‘more than their fair share’
Tourists already paying ‘more than their fair share’
Act party leader David Seymour, who is in coalition with the National-led government, is opposed to a visitor levy to fund urgently-needed local infrastructure.
Historic boat show set to make waves
Historic boat show set to make waves
Classic boat lovers in Queenstown are hoping for fair winds and blue skies for an event that takes them back in time.
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown speed limit review on pause
SUBSCRIBER
Queenstown speed limit review on pause
A change of government has given the Queenstown Lakes District Council cause to pause its planned review of speed restrictions across the district.
Common land sale receives ‘interest’
Common land sale receives ‘interest’
It is third time lucky for the Queenstown Lakes District Council as it receives "considerable interest" for a major slice of development land.
SUBSCRIBER
Tree-felling signals major road changes
SUBSCRIBER
Tree-felling signals major road changes
Contractors have removed some trees from SH6 by the Frankton Golf Course, in preparation for major changes on the roading network and surrounds over the next four years.
Speed a factor in death — coroner
Speed a factor in death — coroner
An Albert Town man who crashed his motorbike near Cardrona four years ago "loved to ride fast", a coroner’s report says.
Basin rivals both ‘underdogs’
Basin rivals both ‘underdogs’
The banter’s building ahead of Saturday’s Arrowtown v Wakatipu Premiers Battle of the Basin rugby game in Arrowtown — not least between the rival skippers.
Sister cities share ideas for success
Sister cities share ideas for success
Queenstown's ongoing housing crisis and the recommendation of a visitor levy have been suggested by the City of Aspen’s Mayor Torre to Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers.
Court supports revised luxury hotel plan
Court supports revised luxury hotel plan
A court decision has opened the door for a long-planned luxury hotel on the main road into Queenstown.
Former principal appointed The Remarkables ski area manager
Former principal appointed The Remarkables ski area manager
From Wakatipu High, to looking at the Wakatipu from on high.
Arrowtown fashion shops to close
Arrowtown fashion shops to close
The Wallace & Gibbs group will close two of its six retail stores in July.
Proposed development could set ‘dangerous precedent’
Proposed development could set ‘dangerous precedent’
A group of Queenstown residents are shocked commissioners also approved a large housing development on rural land - without public consultation - when approving council’s Ladies Mile masterplan.
