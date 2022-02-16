100 Covid cases in Queenstown-Lakes district

The number of Covid-19 community cases in Queenstown-Lakes district has reached 100 amid a trickle of new cases elsewhere in the South.

Nationally, community cases of the virus surged to 1160, including 39 new ones in the southern region.

The Southern District Health Board this evening released a breakdown of cases across the South. Of the new cases announced yesterday, 35 were in Queenstown-Lakes.

That brought the total number of new cases in the district to 100 out of a total of 118 across the whole DHB area.

Of the other new cases, two were in Dunedin and two in the Southland District Council area, which excludes Gore and Invercargill.

As of 1pm yesterday, there were 484 close contacts isolating throughout the South, of which 335 of were in the Queenstown-Lakes district.

WellSouth has released data on testing rates across the South revealing that between Thursday last week and Tuesday, 8148 Covid-19 tests had been administered.

This included 3206 in Dunedin, 2382 in Queenstown and 1417 in Invercargill.

Wakatipu pupil tests positive

Wakatipu High School has confirmed that a pupil has tested positive for Covid-19.

In an email to parents principal Steve Hall said that fortunately, due to the nature of the case, there were no close contacts at the school.

However, it was working with health authorities after it was later informed of two other potential cases who were at the school this week.

‘‘Please note that while it is possible that close contacts may be identified in this instance, we currently expect school to be open and operating as per normal tomorrow,’’ Mr Hall said in the email.