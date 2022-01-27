Thursday, 27 January 2022

23 caught using phone while driving in a day

    Photo: Getty Images
    One police officer issued 23 tickets to drivers for using a mobile phone on one stretch of road in Queenstown yesterday.

    In a statement, Otago Lakes Police road policing manager Senior Sergeant Sarah Thorn said it was disappointing that drivers "still aren't getting the message about distracted driving".

    "Using a mobile phone that is not hands-free means you are not paying attention," Sen Sgt Thorn said.

    "You’re placing yourself, anyone else in your vehicle and all other road users at risk.”

    The officer, who was parked visibly and in a marked car, issued the infringements in less than eight hours on Wednesday.

    Four more infringements were issued for not wearing seatbelts, and two for speeding.

    - Staff reporter

