$3m boost for Queenstown businesses

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash. Photo: ODT files

Christmas arrived early in Queenstown this afternoon, with Economic Development Minister Stuart Nash announcing $3.25 million in loans to two Queenstown businesses.

The Government has approved a $2 million loan from the ‘Queenstown Economic Transformation and Resilience Fund’ to Target3D, to upscale the Queenstown Digital Studio, and a loan of up to $1.25million to Loaded Reports Ltd, to help speed up the development and roll out of its cloud-based, software-as-a-service platform, designed for the hospitality industry.

Mr Nash said the funding for Queenstown Digital Studio would provide diversification within the screen industry in the district, better known for location shoots than in-studio screen production.

Nationally, the screen industry employed about 16,200 New Zealanders and contributed $3.3 billion to the economy.

‘‘The [Queenstown] studio will include infrastructure to support virtual production which includes LED screens, motion capture, game engine servers, lighting, production equipment and staging,’’ he said.

‘‘This will provide access for filmmakers, game designers and television producers to the latest technology.

‘‘It also aims to encourage screen production companies to remain in the district for longer periods, therefore increasing district and regional spend.’’

Loaded Reports, meanwhile, was started by Richard McLeod and James Arnott, both of Queenstown, while they were at University of Otago.

The pair were behind Cook Brothers Bars, which famously purchased Dunedin’s Captain Cook Tavern when they were in their fourth year at university.

Loaded was originally developed as a central management system for the bar business - more than 700 hospitality businesses now use it.

Mr McLeod, Loaded’s chief executive, said there was ‘‘some irony’’ that today the pair’s ambition was to seriously impact the performance of the entire hospitality industry, globally, ‘‘given our complete lack of experience and the somewhat loose style in which we operated as 21-year-olds’’.

Mr Nash said the new Government funding would help Loaded grow its business on a global scale within the next five years.

