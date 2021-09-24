Friday, 24 September 2021

$4.45 million being spent to make Lake Hayes swimmable again

    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown
    1 Comment

    The entire Queenstown Lakes District will pay for the restoration of Lake Hayes over the next 10...
    Lake Hayes. Photo: Craig Baxter
    More than $4 million will be spent to make Lake Hayes swimmable again.

    The Department of Conservation has announced a raft of new projects in the South Island funded through the Jobs for Nature programme.

    One of them is the rehabilitation of Te Wai Whakaata, the Lake Hayes catchment.

    Over the past 70 years, the 280ha lake near Queenstown has suffered from a build-up of nutrients from human activity.

    This includes historical fertiliser application, septic tank effluent and the removal of wetlands and riparian plantings. The catchment has been used for agriculture since the late 1800s.

    This has lead to periodic algal blooms caused by a build-up of phosphorous, which often leaves the lake unsuitable for swimming.

    The project is being run by Mana Tāhuna, a charitable trust based in Queenstown, and DoC has provided $4.45m for the work.

    Over three years, the project will work with other community groups to plant natives and restore wetlands as well as control possums, rats and stoats and install sediment traps.

    It is estimated that up to 25 people will be employed through the project.

    Algal blooms have worsened since 2006, turning parts of the picturesque lake a reddy-copper colour.

    The declining water quality is not just visual - it has led to fish kills and skin irritation for swimmers.

    NZ Herald
    1 Comment

    Comments

    lrd Fri, 24/09/2021 - 12:02pm

    Why is the taxpayer picking up the tab for this?
    It should be paid for by the ratepayers of the Queenstown Lakes District Council, they're the ones who have created the problem, especially those who live in the catchment area of Lake Hayes.
    Your mismanagement has turned the lake into a sewer, you pay to fix it.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter