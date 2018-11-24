45 buildings in district not up to code

At least 45 Queenstown Lakes district buildings have been identified as possibly earthquake-prone but the council will not say where they are.

The council revealed it would start contacting owners of the 45 buildings identified as not being up to scratch.

Letters would be sent asking for evidence that their building had either been strengthened to at least 34% of the new building standard or that it was outside the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s profiling categories. They will have six weeks to provide that evidence.

Council communications adviser Lu Morris said "at this stage we will not be publicly releasing the list of buildings". However, Lakes District Museum was likely to be on it.

Earlier this year the Otago Daily Times revealed parts of the museum’s stables and former bank building were earthquake prone.

At the time, museum director David Clarke said bringing them up to standard could cost $1.5 million.

Council building services manager Chris English said earthquakes in Kaikoura and Christchurch had highlighted the need for further safety measures.

"Public safety is paramount and to take steps to ensure this, we’ve now completed a high-level assessment of all building stock within the district and identified a list of potentially vulnerable buildings."

He said the number of possibly earthquake prone buildings was "comparably small" as opposed to other cities and towns.

"With the amount of development that has occurred throughout the Queenstown Lakes district, many older unreinforced masonry buildings have either been replaced or strengthened already."

If building owners could not provide the evidence asked for, they would receive a formal notice asking for either an initial seismic assessment or a detailed seismic assessment, Mr English said.

"We will also be seeking formal feedback from the public in early 2019 about the list of buildings and thoroughfares which have been categorised as priority or high risk."

Details concerning the public consultation process would be available soon, the council said.

