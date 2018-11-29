Access for 900-house project contentious

Consent is being sought for the first stage of one of the Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund projects, which is likely to significantly increase Kingston’s population.

However, residents are less than impressed with one aspect of the proposed development.

Hundreds of people have signed a petition opposing the use of Kent St as the accessway to the Kingston Village Ltd development.

A resource consent application has been lodged for the 20.8ha first stage of the development, which would spark work on 217 mixed-density lots.

More than 900 houses have been flagged for the development in total.

Kingston Community Association chairman Athol Elliott said they were not opposed to the development itself.

"You can’t stand in the way of progress."

Nevertheless, if there was to be any "goodwill" between the developers and the 400-strong community, the proposed accessway had to be scrapped, he said.

"Proposed access to the development down the main street is totally unacceptable due to its narrow road width causing unsafe conditions and congestion for all users."

The accessway was within 300m of school bus stops, the playground, the fire station, St John, the library, and the campground, Mr Elliott said.

"There is already a subdivision under way off Kent St of approximately 64 sections, which is already causing congestion."

According to the consent application, the roading layout had to be revised because of issues in getting access over private land to connect the roading network with Cambridge St.

Instead, Oxford St would be used.

A petition against the accessway already had 385 signatures. Kingston Village Ltd could not be reached for comment by deadline.

- Daisy Hudson