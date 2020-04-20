The urgent need to diversify the Queenstown Lakes District economy from tourism and construction could result in the development of some successful start-up companies, the boss of Startup Queenstown Lakes says.
QLDC councillors will be asked to approve a proposed statement of intent from the Queenstown Airport Corporation on Thursday, on the understanding a modified version will be produced in six months’ time.
Former Queenstown bar manager Julia Lonnerheden is now flying planes in her native Sweden – a country that’s attracted curiosity – and criticism – by not going into lockdown to try to stop the spread of Covid-19.