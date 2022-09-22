Airport strategic plan aims to reduce noise

A 10-year plan has been produced for Queenstown Airport. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The 10-year strategic plan for Queenstown Airport was released yesterday with proposals to reduce air noise within its existing "air noise boundaries" despite forecasting an increase in passenger numbers over the coming decade.

Queenstown Airport chief executive Glen Sowry — who has just marked his first year in the job — has categorically ruled out any expansion of the airport’s existing air noise boundaries over that period, despite forecasting a "reasonably significant" increase in passenger numbers over the decade.

Glen Sowry.

He said feedback from a broad cross-section of the community made it "very clear" the proposal presented in 2018, to significantly expand air noise boundaries, "was a mistake".

"We created a disconnect with the community we serve."

He said when the situation was looked at in more detail, they made the decision to take the debate around air noise boundaries off the table, "because it was clearly an area creating significant angst amongst the community".

"That was a decision made, and that helped shape in large part, the balance of the strategic plan."

The airport was forecasting 3.2 million passenger movements per annum by 2032 — in 2019, pre-Covid, that was 2.4 million.

But Mr Sowry said that would not necessarily mean more planes landing, pointing to an A320 NEO, which had 27% more seats and was quieter than the existing A320s in operation.

"So from an environmental perspective, per passenger it’s significantly less, and as people who live along Kelvin Heights and near the airport, a lot of them have commented to me how noticeably quieter the NEOs are, and that’s a positive thing for the community."

Mr Sowry said airlines’ projections of demand were an "almost unconstrained view", but the airport company was "very respectful and mindful" of being a majority community-owned asset. Queenstown Lakes District Council holds 75.01% of the shareholding, while the balance is held by Auckland International Airport.

"Our job, as I see it, is to deliver social and economic benefit for the community, whilst operating in a sustainably responsible manner."

He said conversations around future tourism numbers to Queenstown were "clearly ... very political", but he did not believe the airport was the major driver of tourism demand.

Mr Sowry accepted the airport was an "enabler" of tourism, but noted "well over 50% of visitors" came by road.

"If I were to be provocative, my question is, who’s putting the toll booth up at Roaring Meg and Kingston to stop the rest coming?

"I heard an interesting stat the other day, that there’s been a 38% increase in hotel beds in Queenstown in the last few years.

"I would argue that is what is driving the demand for tourism into Queenstown, not the airport."

The plan also outlined the first phase of the terminal upgrade programme at Queenstown Airport, delivering improved passenger security processing facilities, and continued seismic strengthening work.

tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz