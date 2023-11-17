Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBER
No regrets taking on ‘utterly beautiful’ farm life
Challenging and enthralling.
Robinson ‘so happy’ after podium return
Robinson ‘so happy’ after podium return
Queenstown alpine ski racer Alice Robinson has produced her best world cup performance since March 2021.
SUBSCRIBER
Mixed fortunes for resort’s skifields in 2023
SUBSCRIBER
Mixed fortunes for resort’s skifields in 2023
It was almost a tale of two mountains in Queenstown last winter.
All not lost after failed bids to protect town’s rural character
All not lost after failed bids to protect town’s rural character
A crusader for Arrowtown’s green belt may have lost two legal bids to keep land rurally zoned, but believes his efforts — and the $40,000 it cost him — have not been wasted.
Young Queenstown skier medals at World Cup
Young Queenstown skier medals at World Cup
Up-and-coming freestyle skier Ruby Star Andrews has claimed her second slopestyle World Cup medal.
The boys are back in town
The boys are back in town
Thanks to local real estate firm, Bayleys, the Highlanders will return to Queenstown this summer.
Stunning new Lakes dining precinct revealed
Arrowtown’s stunning new dining precinct revealed
A Queenstown developer has spent five years and "many tens of millions" creating a dining precinct he believes will become one of the resort’s top-three world-class attractions.
Restricted access during marathon a 'miscommunication'
Restricted access during marathon a 'miscommunication'
Queenstown Marathon organisers promise a "miscommunication", which saw over-zealous volunteers refuse to allow the general public to access some parts of the trail, won’t be repeated.
Alice Robinson claims World Cup silver
Alice Robinson claims World Cup silver
Queenstown's Alice Robinson has bagged the sixth World Cup podium of her alpine skiing career, claiming a giant slalom silver medal in Vermont.
Cold water poured on council
Cold water poured on council
A long-time central Queenstown ratepayer believes council owes him an apology, and compensation, for chronic delays in fixing a stormwater problem.
SUBSCRIBER
Keeping ban on foreign buyers disappoints
SUBSCRIBER
Keeping ban on foreign buyers disappoints
A Queenstown real estate agent says the new government’s plan to keep a ban on foreign buyers is "disappointing".
Otago chef on World's Best list
Otago chef on World's Best list
Amisfield executive chef Vaughan Mabee has been named 44th in global competition the Top 100 Best Chef Awards.
‘In principle’ agreement for trails
‘In principle’ agreement for trails
New walking and cycle trails through parts of the iconic Remarkables Station have been agreed to in principle by landowner Queen Elizabeth II (QEII) National Trust.
From New York, New York to Glenorchy
From New York, New York to Glenorchy
She was born in the metropolis of New York City but happily lives just outside Glenorchy, population circa 350.
Students lead creek restoration
Students lead creek restoration
A group of Queenstown Primary School pupils are on a mission to save Horne Creek.
Wakatipu High School Senior Prizegiving 2023
Wakatipu High School Senior Prizegiving 2023
Students were recognised for their achievements in the 2023 Wakatipu High School prizegivng.
Absorbing Covid lessons
Absorbing Covid lessons
Queenstown's response to Covid was canvassed by a Royal Commission of Inquiry last week.
Stepping out for charity
Stepping out for charity
A Queenstown charity’s putting on a fashion show next Thursday to raise vital funding to support neurodivergent children and young people with learning differences.
Creating mo-mentum
Creating mo-mentum
Spearheaded by two Queenstown businesses, a month-long Movember campaign in support of men’s mental health culminates in a ‘Mo-Raising Soiree’ at Soda next Thursday.
Top prize unexpected
Top prize unexpected
Two crew, two talent and one day is all it took to film an award-winning music video in Central Otago.
